Outrage at Lakhimpur Polytechnic: Female students protest after intruders enter campus

North Lakhimpur, Nov 9: The situation has been tense on the campus of Lakhimpur Polytechnic, Bihpuria in Gossainbari over the incidence of trespass by intruders in its girl's hostel, leaving the inmates insecure.

As alleged by the boarders, activities like trespass by unknown persons at night into the Kanaklata Hostel of the polytechnic have been going on in the last several days despite their complaints to the authorities.

As reported, miscreants entered the Kanaklata Hostel of Lakhimpur Polytechnic at night on November 6 and allegedly indulged in drinking and smoking on the premises. They loitered on the premises. Liquor bottles, cigarette butts and other trash were found by the boarders the next morning.

The inmates of the hostel staged a sit-in protest at the entrance followed by other students in front of the main block of the polytechnic on Thursday. The male students also joined the protesting female students in solidarity.

The boarders of the Kanaklata Hostel alleged that the principal had not responded to their concerns over the intrusion and trespass reports. They said the warden of the hostel was also unresponsive citing her part-time status. The female students also complained that their hostel had no permanent warden, no sentry at the entrance and no electricity back- up facility like generator for which the premises often plunges into darkness at night in case of a power cut. They also complained that the CCTV cameras at the hostel have very poor resolution for which the identity of the intruders could not be ascertained.

They further said the hostel premises are covered by wild vegetation due to the lack of any maintenance work by the polytechnic.

The protesting female students of the hostel of Lakhimpur Polytechnic have asked the authorities concerned to ensure their safety and security by all means.

By-

Correspondent