Outdoor photography exhibition drew art lovers in Mangaldai

Mangaldai, August 31: A state level outdoor photography exhibition stated to be the first of its kind at Mangaldai was organised by the newly formed Darrang Photographic Society ( DPS ), a platform of the regular photographers of the district.

The exhibition held at the campus of the 'Bishnu Mandir' here has drawn art lovers till late Tuesday evening. Altogether 76 framed photographs subjects ranging from nature, wildlife, folk festivals, struggles for livelihood etc., clicked by 50 different photographers have been displayed in the exhibition.

The exhibition titled " Infinity " to showcase the creative works of both the veteran as well as promising young photographers of the region was earlier inaugurated by Dr Nipon Das , an accomplished photographer and a government medical officer in the presence of the office bearers, members of DPS including its president Dulal Deka and secretary Apurba Bhuyan , senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das, writer Hitesh Hazarika and others. District Development Commissioner Subhalaxmi Deka also attended the inaugural function as a guest.