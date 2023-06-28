"Our MLA visits flood affected area only for photoshoot," locals in Assam’s Bhawanipur

Guwahati, June 28: The flood affected people of Medhikuchi village in Bhawanipur constituency are angry over the local MLA Phanidhar Talukdar after they did not receive fund from the government after their houses and animals were completely washed away when the embankment of the Pahumara River was breached by the flood water in 2022.

Manoj Talukdar, a local resident of Medhikuchi said, "In 2022, my house along with the six cows and more than 2,000 chickens which was the only source of income completely washed away during the flood, I have lost my life's savings where I spent 20 years building a farm."

"Our MLA visited flood affected area only for photoshoot. We did not receive any fund from the government," he claimed.

Simanta Talukdar, another local resident said, "Last year, when Assam CM visited our village then he directed to our local MLA to build a home for us. But till today we did not receive any help from the government."

As per report, this year also the flood water of Pahumara River has breached a large portion of the embankment and houses were washed away.