‘Our land, our right’: Barduar Bagan residents demand scrapping of proposed township

Barduar Bagan, June 25: In a strong show of resistance, indigenous inhabitants of the greater Barduar Bagan area in Palasbari organised a huge citizens’ convention on Tuesday at the Jarapata field under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC).

The event was held to protest against the proposed Barduar Bagan Satellite Township project, which the locals fear will displace thousands and destroy the region’s fragile ecological and socio-cultural balance.

Organised by the Barduar Bagan Land Pattani Demand Committee, the protest drew participation from displaced communities, intellectuals, activists, and representatives of various indigenous groups from across Assam. The gathering was part of a broader movement involving protest marches, sit-ins, and public meetings that have been going on for weeks.

At the heart of the protest were slogans like ‘Protect our livelihood and environment from the monster of development’, ‘Stop handing over tribal land to Adani and Ambani’, ‘Protect our Constitution and democracy’, ‘Provide land pattas to the people of Rabha Hasong’, and the unifying call ‘Our land is our right, cancel the Barduar Bagan Satellite Township’.

Speakers at the event demanded the cancellation of the Barduar Bagan Satellite Township project, permanent land pattas to the rightful indigenous residents, protection of belt and block land especially for forest dwellers, legal allocation of up to 29.5 bighas of land per family for landless citizens under the existing laws.

The speakers criticized the State government for orchestrating a systematic displacement campaign under the guise of development. Protesters alleged that land belonging to tribal and marginalized groups is being forcibly acquired and handed over to private corporations, with tacit support from the administration.

The protest also highlighted the potential environmental impact of the project, warning that the satellite township could destroy the delicate ecosystem of Chandubi Lake, a noted eco-tourism site of Assam. Concerns were raised that the project would disrupt the traditional social, economic, and demographic fabric of the region, endangering the identity and heritage of indigenous communities.

Ramen Singh Rabha criticized Tankeswar Rabha, executive member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, for allegedly colluding with the government. He accused Tankeswar of betraying the interests of indigenous communities by taking a dual stance on the issue.

The convention witnessed representation from the Rabha, Boro, Adivasi, Garo, Brahmin, Garia-Moria, and other indigenous communities. A joint resolution was passed to intensify the movement and create broader awareness.

The meeting was presided over by Gobinda Rabha, chief convener of the Land Pattani Demand Committee.

Several prominent figures addressed the gathering, including intellectual Moina Goswami, activists Jayanta Rabha, Abdul Hussain, Subrata Talukdar, Paresh Malakar, among others. They demanded protection of land rights for locals, preservation of the Chandubi biodiversity zone, and an immediate halt to projects like the Ukium Hydropower Project and the Logistics Park at Darabil wetland.

The convention also denounced recent eviction drives in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, BTR areas, and elsewhere, calling them inhumane and unconstitutional.