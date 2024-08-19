Our govt’s quick action on rape cases often draws Opposition’s criticism: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended his government's swift handling of rape cases, asserting that quick action often leads to criticism from the opposition.

Sarma, on Monday, told the press that the state's response to such cases is evident from the records of the past three years.



Addressing a query about how his government would handle a situation similar to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Sarma highlighted the state’s proactive approach.



“Our record over the past three years demonstrates how promptly we address such grave situations. We act quickly, but this has often drawn criticism from the opposition. I have faced such criticism many times in the Assam Legislative Assembly," Sarma said, speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event commemorating Raksha Bandhan.



Over the past three years, Assam has frequently been in the spotlight for Assam’s police actions against rape suspects.



On July 15, 2021, Sarma, who also oversees the Home Department, urged police to adopt a stringent stance against criminals, particularly those accused of rape.



He went so far as to endorse the use of force, including shooting at suspects who “attempt to flee.”



“Someone asked me if the police shooting (suspects) has become a pattern. That should be the pattern. If someone who is a rapist tries to flee by snatching arms, if someone tries to flee while being taken to the scene of crime, then the police should not shoot them on the chest, but the law permits the police to shoot them in the legs. The police need not be scared of taking such action," Sarma said, as reported by The Hindu, on May 4, 2023.



In May, the Supreme Court expressed concerns over possible fraudulent encounters in Assam.



The Court had heard a petition from advocate Arif Jwadder, who alleged 80 instances of “fake encounters” since May 2021, resulting in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.



The Court sought suggestions from involved parties to ensure adherence to People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) guidelines and prevent any misuse of police power.



As Assam continues to grapple with these issues, Chief Minister Sarma’s statements highlight the ongoing debate over the balance between rapid justice and legal oversight.

