Our focus is on public service orientation, says Assam DGP

Silchar, July 28: Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta inaugurated the newly constructed Silchar Sadar Police station built under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive image ( MOITRI) on Thursday. DIG Southern Range KJ Saikia and Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur were also present on the occasion.

" I am happy to inaugurate the newly built Silchar Police station. It is an important location and with the increasing population, the challenges have also gone manifold for us. The traffic snarls are far too much. We are focussing on the border belts and striving to ensure justice to the people for which I have spoken and guided the Investigating Officers over here. We have opened a special cell at the police station with two social workers appointed for counselling victims. We are also moving towards an MoU with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for counselling of victims and the focus will be public service orientation and facilitating the public," Mahanta said.

It may be recalled that the police stations under MOITRI were first envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 eyeing to make the police persons smart and responsive to the people seeking assistance. The police stations shall bridge the gap between people and the public and foster goodwill in order to curb crime.