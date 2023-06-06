Odisha train tragedy: Injured Assam youth admitted to GMCH

Guwahati, Jun 6: Following the tragic train accident in Odisha, a youth from Assam identified as Rupak Das who suffered injuries during the incident has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment on Monday.

Rupak is a resident of Biswanath Chariali and was bought to Guwahati under the supervision of Additional Director Medical Education Ranveer Bora and Joint Director Medical Education Dr. Syed Tanwir Alam.

Earlier, Rupak was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Balasore after he sustained injuries during the tragic train accident.