Orchid man of Assam, associate, discover new species of flora

Guwahati, Oct 21: Adding to the list of orchids found in Assam, a new species of the flora, under the genus Crepidium, named Crepidium assamicum, was discovered in Dibru Saikhowa National Park recently.

The orchid species was discovered by assistant professor of the Department of Botany, Guwahati College, Dr. Jintu Sarma and Khyanjeet Gogoi, popularly known as the Orchid Man of Assam. With this, the total species of Crepidium in India has increased to 19, and globally, the number touched the mark of 281. The research paper about the new discovery has been published in Feddes Repertorium, one of the globally recognised journals of systematics published by John Wiley & Sons, USA.

"From different scientific reports, it has been established that there are about 27,000 species of orchids. found globally, and according to experts, the number may go up to 35,000. Out of which, India hosts about 1,265 species, and the northeastern part of India hosts about 800 taxa," Dr. Sarma told The Assam Tribune.





















At the same time, Dr. Sarma also pointed out that gradually the number of orchid species is decreasing globally due to a lack of adequate conservation effort, habitat loss, and climate change, as orchids are highly sensitive to the climate and habitat. The northeastern part of the Indian Himalayas is highly significant from a biodiversity point of view. It's also known as the "Cradle of Flowering Plants." Among other flowering plants, orchids, the most developed flowering plant group, often called "The Jewel of Nature," play a major role in terms of species diversity.

Assam is one of the most important Eastern Himalayan states, which harbours about 414 species of orchids. The number of species found in Assam is increasing day by day as many scientists are working with this significant group of flowering plants.





