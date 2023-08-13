Orange alert in Assam: Heavy to very heavy rainfall from 13 to 16 Aug

Guwahati, August 13: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam and other Northeastern states.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Assam from August 13 to August 16.

Earlier the department had issued orange alert for the state.

"Intense rainfall ahead. An orange alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on 12th August. Stay safe and stay informed!," IMD said.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued Orange alert from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim with predictions for 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in the region for the next two days.

The IMD advised locals to refrain from venturing into areas prone to water logging and from vulnerable structures.