Orang National Park reopens for eco-tourism from October 6

Dibrugarh, Oct 5: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists and visitors from October 6 next. This was announced by Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division and the Executive Director of the park.

The announcement of opening of the park for the eco-tourism season 2025-26 was made with the completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period for around five months as prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

However the park will remain closed for the visitors on Tuesday of every week as per the official guidelines.

It may be mentioned here that the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve also known as the ‘Mini Kaziranga’ is rich in flora and fauna including more than 125 one-horned rhinos, over 24 Royal Bengal Tiger, many wild water buffaloes, Asian elephants, deer, pigmy hog, birds, reptiles etc.

Earlier, on September 26 the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve UNESCO World Heritage Site reopened the Bagori range while the elephant safari will resume from November 1

Meanwhile, Manas National Park, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reopened for the 2025–26 tourism season on September 24 with an awareness rally from the Bansbari range’s first gate to its main entrance.





