Opposition unity will happen; refusal means backing BJP: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar, Aug 20: Blowing the bugle for the 2026 Assembly elections, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has launched his party’s "Jatiya Jagaran Yatra" from the historic Rang Ghar premises in Sivasagar, on Tuesday.

Hundreds of supporters gathered to mark the beginning of what Gogoi described as the “first battle to dethrone the BJP and its politics of division”.

Before commencing the yatra, Gogoi and his supporters took an oath in the name of the Ahom Swargadeos on the steps of the 18th-century sports pavilion, pledging to safeguard the rights and identity of the Assamese people.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi said the yatra was aimed at spreading the message of unity across Assam while mobilising grassroots support for Raijor Dal.

“We are beginning this historic yatra from Rang Ghar to send out a clear message — in 2026, we will defeat the BJP. There is no doubt that opposition unity will take place. If any party refuses to join, it will mean they want BJP to win,” he declared.

Gogoi outlined his party’s priorities, promising to provide a “permanent solution” to the foreigners’ issue.

“All foreigners, irrespective of religion, must be evicted on the basis of the NRC. Six communities will be granted recognition, and we will fight for the rights of the indigenous people through sixth schedule implementation,” he said.

The Raijor Dal chief also called for greater autonomy for Assam, demanding land and resource rights under Article 371, similar to Nagaland.

“Our farmers must get 100% water supply for irrigation, every village should have an industry, and employment opportunities must be created for our youth,” he added.

Referring to erosion-hit Soraguri Chapori in Sivasagar district, Gogoi assured the people that sanctioned funds for repair works would be utilised soon.

“Even though this was not my constituency earlier, I got sanctions for erosion repair across the district. By December, work in Soraguri Chapori will begin and will be extended to other areas,” he said.

In a strong political message, Gogoi asserted that BJP and AIUDF would be “wiped out” in the next polls.

“We will protect Assamese identity, culture, and rights. This yatra is not just political, it is a people’s movement to save Assam,” he declared.

Gogoi also hinted that he may contest from Sivasagar in the upcoming elections if not from his home constituency.