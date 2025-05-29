Opposition slams government's arms license scheme as 'dangerous' and 'divisive'

Guwahati, May 29: The Assam Cabinet’s recent decision to introduce a arms license policy has come under fierce criticism from key opposition leaders, who allege that the move is both constitutionally questionable and socially dangerous, with potential to destabilise Assam’s fragile communal harmony.

Leading the charge is former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, who accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of attempting to “Americanise” the Assam’s society by normalising weapons.

“Are we trying to emulate the United States, where gun violence is rampant? Do we want our children growing up in a society where firearms are normalised? This is not the Assam we envisioned,” Borah asserted.

He also posed a pointed question to the state’s law enforcement agencies. “Is this an admission by the Assam Police that they can no longer protect people? If citizens must bear arms to feel safe, what then is the role of the police? The people of Assam never asked for weapons, they asked for protection, justice, and good governance,” he questioned.

Adding to the chorus of dissent, senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur lambasted the Chief Minister for what she called "political showmanship".

“Now the Chief Minister is telling people to fill out a form and get a gun. Is this the leadership we need? If people must defend themselves, what message does that send about our borders? Does it mean the BSF and Central forces have failed?” she questioned.

“He’s turning Assam into a circus with his comments about Hindu-Muslim divisions; Assam is secular. He is insulting national institutions with every reckless statement he makes,” she continued, adding, “If he surrounds himself with shallow voices like Pabitra Margherita, he will keep making blunders till the elections, and the people will give him their answer through the ballot.”

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), warned that the arms license decision was a calculated move to sow seeds of communal discord.

“This is a clear sign that the government has failed to protect the indigenous people. Now they are being told to protect themselves. First, it was Smart Police, then Police Raj, and now a free-for-all gun culture. This is not just incompetence, it’s a deliberate attempt to stoke communal tension as elections approach,” he said.

Opposition leaders united in their message that the arms license move is unconstitutional, politically motivated and above all, dangerous to the social fabric of the state.