Opposition slams BJP over Sudhanshu Trivedi’s ‘Mini Bangladesh’ remark

Dhubri, March 22: The political firestorm over Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi’s “Mini Bangladesh” remark has sparked strong reactions from the Opposition in state, with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Congress condemning the comment as "divisive and derogatory".

The AIUDF staged a protest in Dhubri, with party workers gathering in large numbers to express their outrage. Amidst raised slogans like “Sudhanshu Trivedi Murdabad!” and “We will not tolerate the insult to Dhubri!” protesters burned an effigy of Trivedi, symbolising their strong opposition to his statement. The demonstration, held in the heart of Dhubri town, drew significant public attention.

Further condemnation came from the Dhubri district committee of the Garia Maria Desi Jatiya Parishad, which lodged a formal complaint at Golakganj police station, denouncing Trivedi's statement as seditious. The organisation argued that his remarks insult the people of Dhubri and distort the district’s rich cultural and historical identity.

The controversy intensified with Congress MP from Dhubri, Rakibul Hussain, slamming Trivedi’s remark as “ignorant and insignificant”. Speaking at the inauguration of a new party office in Athani, Hussain accused Trivedi of lacking awareness about Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

“He thinks of himself as an intellectual, but he is not,” Hussain said. He further highlighted that the NRC process in Assam had been completed under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.

Hussain, who recently won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes, questioned the BJP's stance. “If Trivedi claims Dhubri to be ‘Mini Bangladesh’, then does this mean that BJP’s Assam Chief Minister is the CM of Mini Bangladesh?” he asked, accusing the BJP of attempting to create a communal divide instead of respecting Assam’s multicultural heritage.

Hussain stressed Dhubri’s historical and religious significance, referencing landmarks like the Gurdwara Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, Panchpir Dargah, and ancient temples, which are symbols of communal harmony. “They are trying to pollute the social environment,” he said, accusing the BJP of deliberately stoking tensions for political gain.

The uproar over Trivedi’s statement has intensified, with Opposition parties demanding a formal apology and a retraction.