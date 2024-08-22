Opposition slams Assam CM over remarks barring USTM graduates from govt jobs

Guwahati, August 22: The Opposition lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday for his controversial remarks suggesting that graduates from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), may be barred from appearing in recruitment exams for government jobs in Assam.

The statement has sparked outrage, with opposition leaders accusing the Chief Minister of jeopardising the futures of thousands of students.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, criticised Sarma, urging him “not to play with the lives of thousands of students”.

Saikia warned that such a move could have severe consequences for Assam, particularly if other states adopted similar policies, which might negatively impact students from Assam.

“This will be a move to destroy Assam. The issue of rising unemployment is already plaguing the state, and the government has failed to generate the employment it promised. In such a situation, remarks like these will only make things worse for students,” Saikia said, speaking ahead of the Assembly session.

As a way forward, Saikia urged the Chief Minister to engage in dialogue with his Meghalaya counterpart to resolve the ongoing dispute over USTM.

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief, Akhil Gogoi, also condemned Sarma’s remarks, asserting that there is no provision in the Indian Constitution allowing a Chief Minister to bar graduates from a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised university from securing government jobs in any state.

“If USTM graduates can’t get government jobs in Assam, then his son, who is studying in Bangalore, should also be barred from getting a job in the state,” Gogoi remarked, accusing the Chief Minister of pursuing a personal vendetta against the institution.

He further criticised the government’s alleged double standards, pointing out that while USTM is accused of illegal hill cutting, four hills were cleared for the construction of Vandya International School in Amingaon. The school is owned by Chief Minister Sarma’s wife.

In response to the backlash, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika defended the Chief Minister, suggesting that the government could indeed implement such a law if necessary.

“The government can make such a law. For instance, if someone studies MBBS in a foreign country, they have to pass an exam affiliated with the Medical Council of India to practice in India. If the Chief Minister has made this statement, I’m sure he has something in mind,” Hazarika said.

As the debate over USTM graduates continues, the issue has become a flashpoint in Assam’s political landscape, raising questions about the future of education and employment in the state.