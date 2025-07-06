Opposition plot thickens: All eyes on Congress as united front gains ground

Guwahati, July 6: After months of speculation and behind-the-scenes parleys, the stage appears set for a revival of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, as top Opposition parties signalled renewed commitment to forming a united front ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Gathered at the ITA Centre, Machkhowa, on the concluding day of the two-day Assam United Citizens' Convention on Sunday, leaders of key regional and national parties expressed broad consensus on the need to forge an alliance to take on the ruling BJP.

Veteran intellectual Hiren Gohain, who has long championed Opposition unity, voiced optimism, calling the outcome a “definite step forward.”

“There have been much speculation and perhaps some internal differences between them. But today, all parties have made it clear—they will fight together in 2026. I am happy to say, a united Opposition front will indeed happen,” Gohain declared.

Crucially, Gohain clarified that the Congress, which had broken away from the Morcha ahead of the 2024 by-polls, would be back in the fold. “Gaurav Gogoi has made it crystal clear that the Congress will be part of the alliance,” he added.

Gohain also hinted at taking the message statewide, announcing plans for similar conventions in other parts of Assam to build public momentum behind the initiative.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi stressed that defeating the BJP would require strategic unity and a clear avoidance of vote division.

“Even a 10% split in votes could have a serious impact. Opposition unity is the brahmastra we have against the BJP. Once that (alliance) happens, people will begin to see hope again,” he warned.

He further suggested that the alliance must be tactical and issue-driven. “We have to identify the ruling party’s strongholds and counter their appeal with precision,” Gogoi said.

Echoing the sentiment, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi recalled how a similar alliance faltered in 2021 after the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) aligned with the Congress.

“We don’t want history to repeat itself. All of us are now waiting for the Congress to give the green signal. Once that happens, the united Opposition front will become a reality,” he said.

The Congress, for its part, adopted a more measured tone. While confirming that initial conversations had taken place, the party said a formal decision would only follow detailed consultations with all stakeholders.

“We are open to discussions and have already spoken to leaders from several parties. It’s not simply about standing united—it’s about matching the BJP and RSS’s organisational strength on the ground. To win, we need support not just from parties but from every section of society,” said senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

With around nine months left until Assam goes to the polls, the signs of realignment among anti-BJP forces are unmistakable.

However, whether the emerging coalition can withstand internal contradictions and counter the ruling party’s formidable electoral machinery remains to be seen.

For now, the heat has returned to Assam’s political landscape—and the race for 2026 has well and truly begun.