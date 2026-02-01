Opposition leads Umrangso protest rally against ‘corporate takeover’ of tribal land

Haflong, Feb 1: A massive protest rally was held in Umrangso on Saturday against the alleged sale of tribal land and natural resources under the Sixth Schedule Councils to private corporate entities.

The rally was jointly organised by the Indian National Congress, the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), and the united opposition of all political parties.

The rally, starting from Karbi Club, marched through major parts of Umrangso town and reached Umrangso police station where a memorandum was submitted to the Governor through the district administration.

Hundreds of protesters from different parts of Dima Hasao district gathered in Umrangso, carrying placards and banners with slogans demanding an immediate halt to the transfer of tribal land. The demonstrators expressed deep concern over what they described as systematic attempts to dilute the constitutional safeguards meant to protect indigenous communities.

Addressing the gathering, opposition leaders like Nirmal Langthasa of APCC, Bikram Hanse (APHLC) leader and JI Kathar, APHLC president, warned that unchecked corporate entry into Sixth Schedule areas would threaten the identity, livelihood, and traditional rights of tribal people. They alleged that the present autonomous council and State governments were encouraging policies that favour corporate interests at the cost of local communities.

The speakers demanded strict enforcement of constitutional provisions and called for greater transparency and public consultation before any decision involving tribal land and natural resources. They also urged the authorities to respect the spirit of the Sixth Schedule, which was enacted to preserve tribal culture, autonomy, and land rights.

The protest remained peaceful throughout, with organisers stating that such democratic movements would continue until the government rolls back any move to privatise tribal land.





