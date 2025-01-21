Opposition leaders, activists slam elephant transfer from NE to Gujarat's private zoo

Guwahati, Jan 21: A convoy of 23 elephants, predominantly from Arunachal Pradesh, was recently transported to Gujarat, sparking significant controversy.

The gentle giants, moved in animal ambulances bearing Gujarat registration plates, passed through the Northeast, raising alarms about their well-being and the legality of the transfer.

On Saturday, the convoy crossed Dirac Gate in Namsai, and on Sunday, it moved through Tinsukia, prompting wildlife activists, opposition leaders, and concerned citizens to question the entire operation.

While some are concerned about the physical and psychological toll on the elephants during the long journey, others have raised ethical questions about relocating them from their native habitats.

Opposition leaders have been quick to criticise the Assam government for allowing the transfer through the state.

Akhil Gogoi, Sivasagar legislator and leader of the Raijor Dal, accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of allowing the transfer without public consultation or proper permissions.

"Our forests are shrinking, and while the elephant population may be increasing, transferring them is unjustified. We demand an immediate halt to these transfers," Gogoi stated, warning of protests if the practice continues.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of Assam Jatiya Parishad, also condemned the move, alleging that the government lacked transparency.

"The BJP promised resource conservation but is depleting our assets instead. This is unacceptable," he added.

In response to the uproar, Chief Minister Sarma issued a clarification on Monday via social media, stating that none of the elephants in question were from Assam.

"I categorically state, with all the authority at my command, that the elephants shown being transported in vehicles over the last two days are not from Assam," Sarma wrote.





Despite the Chief Minister’s statement, social media is flooded with videos showing the animal ambulances carrying the elephants along highways in the Northeast, fuelling concerns among wildlife advocates.

Wildlife activist Devajit Moran voiced his objections, arguing that the elephants’ relocation to a private zoo near a refinery in Gujarat can be detrimental to their health.

"Their health deteriorates in such artificial habitats. Instead of relocating them, a rescue and rehabilitation centre should be established in their native region," Moran told The Assam Tribune.

Concerns over the transfer have extended to questions about the legality of the process. Journalist Huidrom Athouba raised doubts on social media about whether proper protocols were followed, particularly in regard to the captive-bred status of the elephants and the authenticity of the transfer.

The Assam Tribune contacted Vantara, the private rehabilitation facility owned by Aanant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, for a statement. In response, they issued a press release announcing that Vantara is preparing to welcome 20 rescued elephants—comprising 10 males, 8 females, 1 sub-adult, and 1 calf—“freed from the exploitative logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh”.

“This rescue operation, carried out with the approval of the High-Powered Committee constituted by the Tripura High Court and entrusted by the Supreme Court of India, has been conducted with the full consent of the current owners of the animals,” the statement read.









This latest transfer is part of a recurring phenomenon in which elephants from the Northeast are relocated to Gujarat; wildlife activists have long raised concerns over the opaque system and true purpose of such transfers.

In May 2024, an Assam-based wildlife activist filed a petition with the Supreme Court-appointed HPC over the transfer of an elephant cow and her calf from Manas National Park to the same private facility.

The activist argued that the transfer violated the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Captive Elephant (Transfer and Transport) Rules, 2024, which impose strict regulations on the movement of elephants.

Under Section 43 of the Wildlife Protection Act, the commercial transfer of elephants is prohibited.

The Wildlife Amendment Act of 2022 allows non-commercial transfers only when an elephant owner is unable to care for the animal, and the transfer would lead to better care.

Additionally, the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024, stipulate that no transfer may take place unless the elephant’s genetic profile is entered into the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change’s electronic monitoring system.

As concerns mount, the fate of the elephants and the legality of their transfer remain uncertain, leaving many to question whether the authorities will reconsider their stance on the issue.