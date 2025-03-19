Opposition leader raises alarm over Rang Ghar waterlogging, seeks INTACH intervention

Nazira, March 19: Taking a serious note of the flooding of the whole area of the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar due to waterlogging for more than two days, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has sought the intervention of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to conserve the Ahom-era monuments, such as the Rang Ghar and the Talatal Ghar, and other significant sites in Assam, which stand as proud symbols of the State's rich cultural heritage.

In a letter sent to the director of the INTACH on March 18, Saikia said that as the Rang Ghar was created with traditional technology and materials, waterlogging may damage this centuries-old monument if proper conservation methodology is not applied immediately before the start of the new tourism-related government project at the site.

"The Government of Assam has recently announced a tourism development project in the vicinity of these sites. While promotion of tourism is commendable for its potential to bolster the economy of the State and share Assam's heritage with the world, there are concerns that improper planning or development activities may inadvertently harm these delicate structures which have withstood the test of time but now require careful conservation," Saikia said in the letter to the INTACH director.

Saikia urged the INTACH to evaluate the current structural condition of monuments like the Rang Ghar and the Talatal Ghar, and other significant sites, recommend measures to keep these sites intact while accommodating the proposed tourism projects in a sustainable and culturally sensitive manner, assist in developing heritage-sensitive approaches for infrastructure development and visitor management in the region, and organize workshops and initiatives to educate the local community and other stakeholders about the importance of preservation of these historical treasures.

While emphasizing the need to balance economic growth with cultural preservation, the Opposition Leader in the State Assembly suggested that a team of the INTACH should visit Assam at the earliest possible time to assess the situation and provide guidance with regard to conservation of the historical monuments in the State

- By Correspondent