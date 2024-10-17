Opposition lauds SC's citizenship cut-off ruling, declares it victory for Assam Accord

Guwahati, Oct 17: The Opposition in Assam has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to immigrants from Bangladesh who entered Assam before March 25, 1971.

The judgement has sparked positive reactions across political lines, with leaders hailing it as a crucial moment in Assam's political landscape.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah praised the verdict, stating that it brings renewed hope to the people of Assam.

He accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to undermine the Assam Accord for political gain, citing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a key example. "In this context, the apex court's decision is a welcome relief and a victory for the people of Assam," said Borah.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora echoed similar sentiments, calling the judgement "historic".

He explained, “The Assam Accord of August 15, 1985, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, set March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for citizenship, a move accepted by the people of Assam regardless of caste, creed, or religion. However, the BJP government, especially Chief Minister Sarma, has tried to create confusion around this. The Supreme Court has now reaffirmed that March 25, 1971, remains the definitive cut-off for identifying and deporting illegal migrants.”

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) celebrated the decision with a cake-cutting ceremony at their office.

Party MLA Aminul Islam expressed satisfaction with the ruling, calling it a victory for the Assam Accord.

"This decision is a win for Assam. We hope there will be no further political manipulation over the issue," said Islam, adding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and D-voter processes would now proceed more smoothly.

Rijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi also welcomed the verdict, highlighting that it affirms that the CAA is not applicable in Assam. "Today’s decision holds the government accountable to take effective steps in deporting illegal immigrants who entered the state after 1971," said Gogoi.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, reaffirmed the cut-off date for citizenship in Assam amidst the region's ongoing debates over immigration and demographic changes.

Four of the five judges supported the ruling, with Justice JB Pardiwala dissenting.

This landmark judgement represents a significant turning point in Assam’s long-standing immigration debate, addressing key concerns related to the state's cultural identity and demographic shifts.