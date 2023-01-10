Opposition hold protest rally to restore Biswanath's district status

Biswanath, Jan 10: A massive protest rally was launched by the opposition at Oikya Manch in Biswanath, to protest against the abolition of Biswanath district and demand to retain its district status.

After various national parties, organisations, opposition political parties have been protesting unitedly against this cabinet decision of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Biswanath.



Hundreds of leaders and activists of the Indian National Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, CPM and CPI(ML) participated in the protest.

As per reports, student party organisations and national party organisations also took to the streets to cancel Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet decision.



The Biswanath District Opposition Unity Forum today took out a massive protest rally from the clock tower of Biswanath and raised various protest slogans against the BJP government and Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Following the protest rally, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Hon'ble Governor of Assam through the Biswanath District Collector demanding to restore Biswanath's district status.