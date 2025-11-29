Opposition flags ‘administrative collapse’ at Tezpur University after Assembly walkout

Guwahati, Nov 29: Soon after staging a walkout from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Congress and CPI(M) leaders again pressed the state government to intervene in the worsening crisis at Tezpur University, where academic activities have remained paralysed for more than 70 days.

The Opposition raised the matter during discussions on education-related amendment bills on the fifth day of the Winter Session, accusing the government of ignoring repeated appeals from students and teachers.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia described the situation at the Central University as an “unprecedented administrative collapse.” He alleged widespread corruption under Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, pointing to inflated procurement costs, irregularities in recruitment and security contracts, and the prolonged absence of key administrative appointments.

“A plastic chair was quoted at Rs 5,500, a bed at Rs 18,000. There are allegations of irregularities in book purchases, in recruitment, in security contracts, and still no appointment of a Pro-VC. Students were compelled to shut down the campus because no authority responded,” Saikia stated.

He added that tensions escalated when the university administration failed to officially mourn the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Saikia noted that Tezpur University, once ranked 5th in the NIRF, had slipped to around 80, which he said reflected “severe administrative decay.”

Despite reports of an enquiry being completed by authorities, he said students “received no help despite repeatedly seeking intervention from the Governor and Chief Minister.”

Earlier the same day, Congress and CPI(M) MLAs walked out of the House after Speaker Biswajit Daimary refused to allow an adjournment motion for a detailed discussion, maintaining that matters concerning a Central University fall under the Centre’s jurisdiction.

The Opposition strongly contested this stand.

CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar stressed that Tezpur University, established under the Assam Accord, remains deeply linked to the state’s identity.

“It may be a central institution, but it is an emotional and historical part of Assam. The situation is alarming. Students and teachers are protesting, the VC has been absconding for over 70 days amid corruption allegations, and things are deteriorating rapidly,” he said.

Talukdar urged the state government to intervene immediately.

“The education department cannot remain a silent spectator. If this nexus of corruption is not broken now, the crisis will only deepen,” he warned.

The Opposition has demanded urgent corrective action to restore normalcy and accountability at the university.