Oppn slams Assam govt for security lapse

Guwahati, August 16: As security forces continue their search operations, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing the people of the state owing to the security lapse on Independence Day.

Gogoi highlighted that the ability of the proscribed outfit, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), to plant bombs at multiple locations across the state is an absolute failure of police intelligence.



“Today’s lapse is unprecedented and reminds the people of the past. The BJP has taken Assam backwards,” Gogoi posted on a micro-blogging website.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah also criticised the chief minister for his ‘obsession’ with jihad instead of focusing on pressing issues, compromising security and development.



“Hundreds of lives and decades of economic progress were at stake! It’s time for accountability and action, not empty slogans. It was the good sense of ULFA that they didn’t carry out their mission. Awesome Assam? This is Awful Assam, led by inept leadership! A lousy leader is ruling the state,” Borah said.



The security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Gandhi Mandap and three bomb-like materials from three locations in the city on Thursday and Friday during search operations following the ULFA-Is press release.

As security forces continue their search operations for explosives in the city on Friday, a bomb-like object wrapped in white polythene was recovered near the Office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) in Guwahati this afternoon.



