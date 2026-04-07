'Oppn alliance to form govt in Assam with 72-73 seats': Congress chief Kharge

Guwahati, Apr 7: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, asserted that the Opposition alliance will form a government in Assam by winning around 73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press meet in a city hotel, the AICC chief said, "The Congress-led alliance is going to form the next government in Assam. We will win 72-73 seats."

He also described Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most corrupt" in India and sought comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on this.

"No CM in India is so egoistic and arrogant, like him. Himanta Biswa Sarma is working only for his family's development. He is running syndicates in everything - tea, school, coal, egg, land, betel nut," Kharge alleged.

He claimed that Sarma's every Cabinet colleague is "corrupt" and all of them own "thousands of crores of properties".

"I seek comments from Mohan Bhagwat on the corruption charges against the Assam CM. I request Prime Minister and Home Minister to give their reactions," Kharge said.

Asked about Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's allegations of Sarma's wife possessing three foreign passports and owning assets abroad, the Congress chief said all agencies are under the central government, which should probe the charges.

"They have already filed an FIR against Khera. Let them probe the matter. We will face the case as it progresses," he added.

Kharge also claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has no right" to talk about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or the Gandhi family, whose members have sacrificed their lives to unite the country.

"Those who have less brain call Congress pro-Muslim and pro-Pakistan," he said, when asked to comment on the charge that the opposition party indulges in appeasement of minorities.

PTI