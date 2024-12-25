Operation Praghat: 2 more terror suspects arrested; total reaches 10 in past 8 days

Guwahati, Dec 25: Continuing its crackdown on terror sleeper cells in Assam, the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with Kokrajhar police, arrested two individuals under Operation Praghat on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha, hailing from Ramfalbil and Kachipara Bazaar in Kokrajhar district.

With these arrests, the total number of individuals arrested by the Assam STF in connection with anti-national activities in the state has risen to 10 in the past eight days.

On the intervening night of December 18, the STF, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, apprehended eight cadres—including a Bangladesh national—of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned terrorist outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda in Bangladesh.

"All these individuals are connected; they are part of the same network. ABT is behind this. The arrested individuals were sent from Bangladesh to spread terror in India. We've also uncovered links, particularly in West Bengal, but will share more details once the investigation is complete. Now, we will interrogate these individuals and uncover more connections," said SDGP Singh.

SDGP Singh highlighted that all the arrests are linked to Bangladesh’s ABT, and with these latest arrests, the STF has successfully dismantled one sleeper cell.

"They operate in cells, working on a need-to-know basis, separate from one another. Terror cells always function in isolated groups," he explained.

Terming the operation a significant step towards national security, he added that the Assam Police STF is working in close coordination with state and national agencies to eliminate such terror modules from the state.

"They are desperate to attack and harm India. These arrests are manifestations of that desperation. But we will ensure our country remains safe. We are in constant contact with all relevant agencies and police across states. This is a matter of national security," he said.