Onset of Assam floods claim six lives on May 31

Guwahati, June 1: As the monsoon season begins, devastating floods across the state have claimed the lives of at least six individuals, including two minors, in Assam on Friday.

According to the data shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four rivers—Kopili, Barak, Katakhal, and Kushiyara—are flowing above the danger level, and 11 districts have been affected by the floods. The districts include Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West, and Dima Hasao.

The data further states that 560 villages, including eight in Karbi Anglong, one in Dhemaji, 50 in Hojai, 192 in Cachar, 157 in Karimganj, one in Dibrugarh, 106 in Nagaon, 34 in Hailakandi, five in Golaghat, four in Karbi Anglong West, and two in Dima Hasao, have been affected by the devastating floods.

Tragically, the floods have claimed the lives of six individuals, including two minors, across the state. Three, including one minor, lost their lives in Cachar, while two, including a minor, died in Hailakandi. Furthermore, one man was killed in Karbi Anglong West by the devastating floods.