Only 51.89% clear HSLC: Poor results reveal stark reality of tea garden schooling

Jorhat, April 13: The recently declared HSLC examination results have cast a spotlight on the educational challenges faced by state’s tea garden community, which recorded a pass percentage of just 51.89%, well below the state average of 63.98%.

Educationists and members of the community point to a combination of socio-economic and systemic issues contributing to the low performance.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Jorhat-based tea garden worker Balaram Kundu said that while government-run schools have been established in tea garden areas, there remains a glaring shortage of teaching staff.

“We have schools, but we need teachers. If more teachers are appointed, only then will our community progress,” he said.

Kundu also flagged the absence of school uniforms as another hurdle for students. “The government is yet to provide uniforms, which has made it difficult for some children to attend classes,” he added.

Nilesh Gana, secretary of the Jorhat unit of the Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangha, expressed concern over the broader environment in tea garden areas.

He said that rampant consumption of illicit liquor has adversely affected families, impacting children’s education.

“If the government takes steps to curb liquor addiction in tea gardens, it would create a more supportive home environment for students,” Gana said.

He also pointed out that students from economically weaker tea garden families often miss out on private tuition—something that other communities can afford. “Our children are at a disadvantage when it comes to extra academic support,” he said.

Adding to these voices, community member Dinesh Tongla stressed the need for greater awareness and active participation in education within the community. “Community involvement can make a big difference,” he said.

Former SEBA secretary Kamaljyoti Gogoi highlighted a significant linguistic barrier as one of the root causes of the issue.

“Many children from tea garden families speak languages such as Oriya at home. Those who are able to learn Assamese, English, and Hindi from an early age tend to perform better,” he said.

Gogoi also noted that the model schools in tea gardens mostly serve students from the same community, limiting their exposure.

“If they attend schools with students from diverse backgrounds, their academic and social development would improve,” he added.

As experts call for long-term interventions—ranging from better teacher appointments and improved school infrastructure to community sensitisation and language support—there’s hope that Assam’s tea garden students can bridge the education gap and realise their full potential in the years ahead.