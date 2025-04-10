Only one of 2194 state panchayats secure ‘Grade A’ in SDG assessment: PAI Report

Guwahati, April 10: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has reported that only 1 out of 2,194 Panchayats in the state have secured a “Grade A” rating in the latest Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI)—an initiative designed to assess how effectively local bodies have integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their governance frameworks.

According to the PAI portal, 2,183 of 2,194 Panchayats in Assam submitted data for evaluation.

Panchayats scoring between 80 and 90 were awarded “Grade A” status; however, only 1 reached this benchmark.

The majority—1097 Panchayats—received a “Grade C” rating, while 1084 Panchayats received ‘Grade B’ rating and 1 received ‘Grade D’, the report says.

The report also spotlighted top-performing Panchayats, with Bebejia, Demow Bangthai, in Khagarijan Block, Nagaon, leading at a score of 76.06.









The report by Ministry of Panchayati Raj

This is followed by Panchayats scoring ‘Grade B’, notably Mulagaon (71.8), Chikibiki (71.67), Dubi (70.51), Morabajar (70.24), Kamargaon (70.09), Hatbor (69.72), Dakhin Paschim Boko (69.67), Bidyapur (69.31), Barbang (69.17), Dumuria (69.15), Pabha (69.07), Kundoli (68.94), Uttar KhetryDharmapur (68.89), Chapanala (68.8), Abhoypur (68.67), Pub Misamora (68.52), Balipara (68.44), Turung (68.38), Demow (68.3), Agdola (68.29), Nityananda Panbari (68.27), Panigaon (68.25), Niz (68.22), and BarbhalukiBalipara (68.17).

The Panchayat Advancement Index is a comprehensive tool developed to align global development goals with grassroots governance.

It evaluates performance across nine thematic areas - poverty alleviation and livelihood enhancement, child-friendliness, environmental health, water sufficiency, cleanliness and greenery, infrastructural self-reliance, social justice and security, women-friendly governance, and good governance practices.

The PAI framework comprises 435 unique indicators—331 mandatory and 104 optional—spanning 566 data points.

This robust system enables Panchayats to identify their strengths and weaknesses, promoting data-driven decision-making for sustainable and inclusive rural development.

Nationally, over 2.16 lakh Gram Panchayats across 29 States and Union Territories have uploaded their performance data to the PAI portal.

According to the Ministry, 35.8% of these Panchayats have been recognised as “performers”, while 61.2% are considered “aspirants”, indicating ongoing efforts to meet SDG localisation targets.

Gujarat and Telangana have emerged as frontrunners in the initiative, demonstrating strong alignment with SDG parameters.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj emphasised that the PAI aims to foster a bottom-up approach to development, positioning rural governance as a cornerstone of India’s SDG success story.