Online registration for Assam SET 2024 begins

Guwahati, Nov 24: The online application process for the State Eligibility Test NE Region or Assam SET 2024 has commenced on the official website sletneonline.co.in

Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website till January 8, 2024. The last date to submit the application fee is January 12, 2024, as per the official notice.

For the eligibility criteria, the General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured atleast 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC are eligible for this test. The scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PWD) Category, the Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer who have secured atleast 50% marks (without rounding off) in the Master degree or equivalent examination are eligible to appear in the test, as per the official notification.

The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 1200, whereas it is Rs1050 for OBC (Non-creamy layer) and General (EWS) category candidates. The application fee of SC/ST category is Rs 1000 and Rs 800 for PWD candidates.