ONGC struggles to plug gas leak in Sivasagar; major gas reservoir discovered amid crisis

Sivasagar, June 15: Four days into the crisis at Bhatiapar-Barichuk in Sivasagar, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Crisis Management Team is still struggling to contain a natural gas leak from Rig No. 147, despite multiple technological interventions.

Efforts to plug the leak, ongoing for the past three days, have so far been unsuccessful.

As the next step, the authorities are preparing for a “junk shot operation”—a technique that involves pumping materials such as shredded rubber, golf balls, and other debris into the well to block the gas flow.

Interestingly, amid the crisis, the ONGC team made a significant discovery: what is believed to be the largest natural gas reservoir ever found in Assam.

“Shri Hari, the All-India head of the ONGC Crisis Management Team, informed me that an unimaginable volume of natural gas was discovered in the reservoir, which led to the pressure-induced leak. This single source could potentially supply Assam's gas needs for the next 25 years,” said Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Gogoi further revealed that Assam now has two major gas reserves—one in Lakwa (Kuwar Gaon) and the newly discovered one in Bhatiapar-Barichuk.

Shri Hari reportedly termed the find as a “geological surprise” and said the natural gas reservoir could become a valuable resource for the state.

The MLA also shared that all recent attempts to control the leak have been unsuccessful.

“I had a detailed discussion with Shri Hari. Though the team attempted to stop the leak yesterday, the effort failed. However, they gathered important data from the setback and have since prepared updated equipment. By tomorrow, the team will be able to estimate how many days it may take to fully stop the leak,” Gogoi said, adding that no technical fault has been identified.

In the wake of the crisis, Gogoi has instructed Asset Support Manager Manoj Bhajani and Group General Manager Jayanta Mukhupadhya to brief the media twice daily on developments.

Since the leak began on June 12, around 70 families from nearby areas have been evacuated to a relief camp in Bhati Bongaon as a precautionary measure amid fears of a possible explosion.

The camp has been equipped with essential supplies including food, drinking water, and medical care. A police team has been deployed to ensure security, while an ambulance with medical personnel remains stationed at the site to handle emergencies.