One year on, Ramen Baruah’s return hoped for by admirers & loved ones

Guwahati, July 18: Nearly a year has passed since celebrated Assamese music director Ramen Baruah mysteriously went missing, yet his admirers and loved ones continue to wait, not with resignation but with quiet, unyielding hope.

On July 22, they will gather once again - not for a memorial but at Latasil Playground in Guwahati-to celebrate his life, his music, and their undying belief that he may still return.

The cultural evening, titled ‘Jugamiya’, is being organised by the Latasil Ganesh Mandir Unnayan Samiti, the All Guwahati Students' Union, and well-wishers of the 84-year-old maestro. Beginning at 6:30 pm, the programme will feature soul-stirring renditions of his timeless songs and compositions that have shaped Assamese music for decades.

More than a tribute, the evening is an emotional appeal - a collective voice still calling out for Baruah to come home.

Baruah, best known for scoring music in iconic Assamese films like Doctor Bezbarua (1969), Amar Ghar (1959), and Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati (1980), went missing on the morning of July 22, 2024. He had stepped out of his home in Latasil to visit the local Ganesh temple, a routine he followed regularly. Later, CCTV footage captured him walking near the Gauhati High Court and the Brahmaputra riverbank around 10:40 am. His phone was reportedly switched off by 1:30 pm, prompting family members to file a missing person's report.

Despite intensive search operations involving the SDRF and police teams scouring stretches of the Brahmaputra near Lachit Ghat, no trace of him has been found.

Baruah's vanishing sent shockwaves through the cultural community, and the absence of closure has only magnified the grief and longing felt across the State.

Still, for his admirers, the door has never truly closed.

Organisers have invited all lovers of Assamese music, culture, and community to attend the evening of remembrance.

