One week on, police still seek arrests in gang-rape of minor Adivasi girl in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Oct. 22: A week has passed, yet the police have not made any arrests in the alleged gang-rape of a minor in Naoboisa, Lakhimpur.

“We are still looking for the two offenders who are currently absconding. We have been conducting extensive search operations and we are hopeful of nabbing them soon,” Milton Buragohain, the officer-in-charge of Laluk Police Station, told The Assam Tribune on Tuesday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the father of the minor Adivasi girl on October 15, his daughter was raped by the gaon Pradhan of the Tunijan Tea Estate, Prakash Pradhan, and his accomplice, Zakir, on October 13.

The victim was lured by Pradhan and Zakir, in the pretext of taking her to a community fete. But instead, as per the FIR, the accused took the minor to a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh and committed the heinous crime.

“There are several charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and the rape sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) levelled against the two perpetrators,” Buragohain added.

Buragohain reiterated that a man-hunt is on for the two. “We are looking at all probable places where they could be, and we are certain they will be nabbed soon,” he said.

According to reports, Pradhan’s wife has also been interrogated by the police in connection with the rape case.

Meanwhile, news of the act has spread amongst the people of the village. Expressing their ire, the residents have sought the immediate dismissal of the village chief from his post and demanded exemplary action against Pradhan and Zakir.

“What Pradhan has done is shameful. He should be removed from the post of the village chief and must be immediately arrested. He has no right to live,” a villager said.