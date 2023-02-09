One ULFA (I) cadre killed in encounter at Mulagaon in Tinsukia district

Doomdooma, Feb 9: One Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom alias Udhab, an IED expert of ULFA (I) was killed in a gun battle that took place between ULFA (I) cadres and the security forces at Malugaon under Ledo Outpost of Margherita PS in Tinsukia district around 1:30 am on Wednesday night.

According to the sources, a joint operation was launched in the village by the Assam Police and army after receiving an input that a group of 7-9 ULFA (I) cadres led by Uday Asom and Mriganka Asom were taking shelter in the village for last a few days with a plan to kidnap one influential businessman of Tinsukia district. They were also planning to target Assam Police DGP G. P. Singh and IGP (NER) Jitmol Doley for their consistent action against the outfit.

The gun battle continued for 5 to 7 minutes. The other members of the group managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

One pistol, one rifle, two grenades, IED materials, one backpack with blanket, medicines, etc. were recovered from the deceased cadre.

The entire area has been cordoned by the joint team of police and army and further search operation is on in search of the absconded cadres till filing this report.