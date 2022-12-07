One quintal marijuana seized in Biswanath Chariali; two held

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 7: Two persons were taken into custody by the police after around one quintal of cannabis was recovered from National Highway 15 in Bihali area on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sailendra Narzary and Surendra Boro.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jinjiya police from Biswanath Chariali carried out a raid at National Highway and made the contraband recovery. The quantity of cannabis was reported to be around 1 quintal.

Police sources said that the duo were procuring the contraband from Majbat and supplying it to Narayanpur.

A Maruti Suzuki Celerio vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 AE 1801 which was used to supply the cannabis was also seized by the police.








