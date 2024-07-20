One of three suspected Hmar militants has history of indulging in terrorism: GP Singh

Guwahati, Jul 20: Assam DGP GP Singh on Saturday mentioned that one of the three suspected Hmar militants who were killed during an alleged police encounter in Assam’s Cachar district had previously been arrested for terrorism.

This assertion comes after the families of the deceased youth filed a police complaint demanding an investigation in connection with the matter.



Earlier, on July 16, three suspected militants who were arrested by Cachar Police recently for transporting arms were killed in a police encounter in Cachar district.



Sources informed that the incident took place on Tuesday night, and some of the police personnel also sustained serious injuries in the incident.





One of the terrorist who was killed in recent exchange of fire at Assam Border in Cachar district has previous recorded history of indulging in terrorism.

Lalbikung Hmar

S/O- Lal thavel Hmar

K Bethel, bhuban khal

P.S-Lakhipur Cachar District had been arrested with arms and… pic.twitter.com/sMaKksnXaU — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 19, 2024



