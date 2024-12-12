‘One nation, one election’ will clear path for development: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 12: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the “One Nation, One Election” bill, a landmark proposal aimed at synchronising elections across the country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently on a visit to Odisha, hailed the move as a significant step toward “minimising disruptions” to developmental work caused by frequent poll cycles.

Speaking to the press during a visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, Sarma asserted the rationale behind the initiative, saying, “Recently, Assam held Lok Sabha elections, and now legislative elections are around the corner. This repeated election process halts developmental activities in the state. I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for unified elections will deal with this concern.”

Addressing questions about the 2026 Assam Assembly polls, Sarma pointed to the recommendations made by a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind on the “One Nation, One Election".

“If Kovind’s report is accepted, we will have another election in 2029. But for this to materialise, it requires a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” he explained.

Earlier, the Kovind-led panel, formed in June, had put forth 11 recommendations after conducting nationwide consultations till September.

The “One Nation, One Election” concept has since divided political opinion. While opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist), have raised objections; it has garnered support from the BJP and allies like Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP).

Following the Union Cabinet’s nod today, a comprehensive bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

If enacted, the legislation will pave the way for unified elections, marking a transformative shift in India’s democratic process.