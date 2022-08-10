One murdered for Rs 2k in North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Aug 10: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly hacked to death in North Lakhimpur after he was unable to return Rs 2000.





According to police, the victim Ricku Ali (38) was attacked by three persons in front of his home in Chapori Gaon in Ward No. 12 of North Lakhimpur on Tuesday. Ali was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by Saddam Hussain, Raj Ali and Sahidul Islam alias Gaonburha.





According to the family of the deceased, the three attacked Ricku for not returning Rs 2000 to them which was due.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Saddam Hussain and Raj Ali from Chapori Gaon. Another accused, Sahidul alias Gaonburha is still on the run. It is suspected that all the three accused have been involved in drug peddling.