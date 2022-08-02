84 years of service to the nation
Assam

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

By Correspondent

Barpeta, Aug 2: One more suspected Jihadi was nabbed by the police here last night. According to information available Safikuddin Ahmed, a resident of Garemari in Barpeta distict, was picked up from a relative's house at Khudrakuchi near Kalgachia by the police when he was hiding there.

The accused is being questioned now by a team of police officers. Meanwhile, a team of NIA has also arrived here to grill him. It is the tenth arrest within the last five days in the district.

