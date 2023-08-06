One more held for attack on APDCL employees in Dhubri

Guwahati, Aug 6: Another accused have been arrested in connection with the attack on a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and other employees of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Saturday.

The miscreant, identified as Ashraf Ali, was arrested from Dharamshala village of Dhubri district.

So far six accused have been arrested in connection with the attack on the APDCL officials.

It may be mentioned that three involved in the Gauripur APDCL officer employee attack in Dhubri were produced before a Dhubri court on Saturday. The Dhubri court remanded the three accused Moinul Haque, Rashidul Islam and Mostakim Rahman in custody of Balajan police for three days.