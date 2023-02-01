One more Cachar Paper Mill employee passes away, death tally rises to 114

Silchar, Feb 1:Another death at the Nagaon Paper Mill brings the total number of fatalities to 114 in Government of India owned HPC Paper Mills of Assam, recently taken over by Govt. of Assam.

At barely 58 years of age, Cachar Paper Mill coworker Mohan Chandra Deka, a resident of the Jagiroad Constituency in the district of Morigaon, Assam, lost the battle of life and passed away on Monday at around 10 AM at GMCH, Guwahati.

He had a severe stroke and was afflicted with kidney ailments. Every living employee of HPC and Assam's paper mills is going through excruciating pain, worry, and trauma while waiting since last 73 months for their salary to be paid.

They have also given up any hope of living a life with human dignity.

"Fortunately, Govt of Assam came forward with a relief package to save lives under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma but it is pertinent to note that the irreparable damages already caused earlier, is now resulting in deaths one after another, thus the responsibilities of all such deaths rest on the Government of India & earlier CM of Assam respectively who failed to resolve the crisis on time," said a press release issued by the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU).



