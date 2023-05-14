One killed, one injured in Dhubri road mishap

Dhubri, May 14: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a driver and left another person critically injured in Dhubri on Sunday morning.

The accident took place at GTB Road of Dhubri Bhangarpara, when a Hyundai Eon vehicle skidded off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Prosenjit Saha, a Gauripur based businessman, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The other passenger, who was sitting beside him, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Dhubri Medical College by the locals.His condition is said to be serious.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-17D-6073, was heading towards Gauripur from Dhubri at the time of the accident. On receiving information police reached the spot and investigated the cause of the accident.

They suspected that over speeding or negligence might have led to the mishap.

Meanwhile the body of the deceased driver was sent to Dhubri Medical College for post-mortem and identification.

The accident has shocked the residents of the area, who have demanded better road safety measures from the authorities.