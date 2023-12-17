One killed as car rams scooter in Raha

Raha, Dec 17: A man riding a scooter bearing registration no. AS 02 AH 6687 was killed and his co-rider sustained serious injuries after a car with registration no. AS 02 AK 5290 rammed into the scooter in the Guwahati-Nagaon four-lane highway near Raha Chariali on Saturday night.

According to police, the killed person was identified as Md. Izaz and another was his employee, Md. Arif. The deceased person was originally from Bihar and resided in a rented house in Raha.



