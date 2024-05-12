One killed, another injured in road mishap in Assam's Chirang

Chirang, May 12: A fatal road accident claimed one life while another sustained grievous injuries on Saturday in Assam’s Chirang district.

The tragic incident occurred on National Highway 27 under the Sidli police station.



As per sources, a passenger bus en-route from Bongaigaon to Gossaigaon rammed into a two-wheeler with two occupants.



Following the mishap, one person, identified as Suniram Soren, died on the spot, while the injured person, identified as Pardip Soren, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.



















