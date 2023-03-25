One killed another injured in land related dispute in Tezpur

TEZPUR, March 25: In a sensational land related dispute between two groups at Jurgarh area near Tezpur under Tezpur Sadar Police station in Sonitpur District, a person died after being attacked with lethal arms.

According to police, a dispute over a land related matter between Habibur Rahman and Jiabur Rahman Khan of the Jurgarh area was on since the last few months.

However, on Friday night at around 10.30 pm Habibur Rahman was on his way back to his home from his work place when a group armed men led by Jiabur Rahman Khan halted him (Habibur Rahman) on the way and attacked him. Following the scuffle Habibur died on the spot. In the incident Jiabur Rahman Khan also sustained serious injury who is now battling with his life at Kanaklata Civil Hospital here.

Police investigation is on and three persons including Sazid Khan, Ajaharul Khan and Abdul have been arrested till the filing of this report.