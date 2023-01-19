One injured in rhino attack at Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Jan 19: A stray rhino, believed to have slipped out from Kaziranga National Park has injured one person in the evicted area of Pabho Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district. The rhino, which entered the area on January 17 through the riverine stripe from the south-eastern side of the district, created panic among people living in the makeshift camps erected after their eviction on January 10.

The pachyderm attacked an elderly person in the temporary shelter camp erected by the district administration to house evicted families. The injured person has been identified as Mafizul Islam (60). The injured was admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital with a broken rib. Meanwhile the stray rhino continues to stay in the evicted forest land of Pabho till today.