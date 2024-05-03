One held with suspected rhino horn in Assam's Jamugurihat

Sonitpur, May 3: In a successful joint operation, a poacher has been held with a suspected rhino horn in Assam’s Jamugurihat.

The joint operation conducted by Jamugurihat Police along with the forest department and village guards led to the seizure of the horn in Bharali Chapori.



The accused poacher has been identified as Hanif Ali.



As per sources, during the operation, two of Hanif Ali's aides managed to escape from the scene.



Therefore, the authorities are still continuing their operations for the two absconding poachers.















