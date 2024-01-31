One held under POCSO Act after minor girl found dead in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jan 31: In a significant development, the Barpeta Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the horrifying murder of a six-year-old girl.

The arrest was made within 48 hours of initiating the investigation into the tragic incident after the lifeless body of a young girl was found in a gunny bag at a residence in Mouri Gaon, Baghbar, on January 29.



Following the arrest, the minor was presented before a local court in Barpeta and eventually sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Boko.



It may be mentioned that the victim went missing on January 25 while she was playing with her friends, after which the family members lodged a missing report on January 26 at the Baghbar police station.



Following the missing report, Barpeta police immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.



Unfortunately, on January 29, the victim’s body was found at the residence of the accused.



According to the information received, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act as the minor was sexually assaulted and murdered.



Furthermore, the police also successfully recovered the murder weapon during the course of their probe.

