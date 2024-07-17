86 years of service to the nation
Assam

One held in connection with businessman's murder case in Goalpara

By The Assam Tribune
Goalpara, Jul 17: In a significant development, the police have trapped one of the miscreants who killed Ashok Goel, a businessman in the Goalpara district of Assam.

Based on the specific input, the Goalpara police were able to nab the culprit from the No. 4 Baladmari area.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Zahidul Islam.

The arrest comes after a businessman who was carrying a huge amount of cash inside his car was shot dead by a group of miscreants who also robbed the cash from the vehicle.

