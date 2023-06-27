One held for stealing cow in Barpeta, two others manage to flee

Barpeta, June 27: In a bizarre incident, a cow thief was nabbed by locals in Barpeta district of Assam and was handed over to the police.

The accused identified as Mridul Ali, is a resident of Bhella.

The accused stole the cow from Keotkuchi (a village near Barpeta Town) and was heading towards Barpeta on a four wheeler vehicle.





On being apprehensive about the movement of the cow, the locals stopped the vehicle at Barpeta. One of the thieves was caught red handed whereas two others managed to flee away.

The accused that was caught by the locals was later handed over to the police.

Recently, a number of cases of cattle theft were reportedly in Barpeta District which has become a cause of concern for the cow keepers.