One held for impregnating minor girl in Mangaldai

Mangaldai August 24: As the outcry over the gang-rape of a minor in Dhing, Nagaon, continues to reverberate, another distressing case of abuse has emerged from Darrang district.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl, a Class VIII student from Dekargaon in the Mangaldai police station area, was subjected to repeated sexual abuse by a neighbour.

Exploiting the victim's economic vulnerability and the recent loss of her father, the accused lured and sexually abused her, resulting in her pregnancy.

The heinous crime came to light when the victim's mother and elder sister noticed the girl’s menstruation had suddenly ceased for several months.

Concerned about these changes, they approached the Mangaldai police station, where a formal complaint was lodged on Friday.

Following the complaint, the police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused was subsequently remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

This latest incident underscores the alarming rise in crimes against women in the state.

The recurring crimes against women have triggered widespread protests across the state with people demanding measures to ensure safety of women and stringent punishment for the offenders.