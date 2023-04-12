One held for alleged involvement in IPL betting at Abhayapuri

Abhayapuri, April 12: The Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches has emerged as the favourite sport among people nowadays for the wrong reason of betting.

A youth from Abhayauri was picked up by police on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in online IPL betting.

As per sources, the Abhayapuri police in Bongaigaon district today detained a youth identified as Shahidul Islam for his alleged involvement in the online betting of IPL. The youth was picked by the police from Barghola for interrogation. The house of the detained youth is said to be in Dumerguri.







